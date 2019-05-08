‘Billions’ Renewed For Season 5 By Showtime

Ahead of Billions‘ Season 4 finale, Showtime has ordered a fifth season of the hit drama series starring Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis. The renewal comes amid strong viewership numbers for Billions, which is currently averaging 4.2 million viewers per week across platforms.

“Billions’ addictive examination of wealth and power is supremely entertaining, smart and surprising,” said Gary Levine, Co-President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. “We’re loving season four and can’t wait to buckle up for the wild ride that Brian and David and their brilliant cast have in store for us in season five.”

When everyone is out for revenge, no one is safe. Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti), former enemies, and Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), the chief counselor to each, have come together to form an uneasy but highly effective alliance, aimed at the eradication of all their rivals, including Grigor Andolov (guest star John Malkovich), Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), Bryan Connerty (Toby Leonard Moore) and Waylon “Jock” Jeffcoat (guest star Clancy Brown). Ambition and betrayal have long been at the heart of Billions, and this season all the characters find out exactly how high a price they’ll have to pay to satisfy those needs. The series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, Jeffrey DeMunn and Malin Akerman, along with new guest stars Samantha Mathis, Kevin Pollak, Jade Eshete and Nina Arianda.



Billions is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Billions’ Season 4 finale will air Sunday, June 9 at 9 PM.