‘Billboard Music Awards’ Brings Demo Low But Bigger Crowd In Move To Wednesday; ABC Comedies Pick Tough Week To Return To Originals

NBC’s Billboard Music Awards (2.1 demo rating, 7.963 million viewers) hit a franchise low in the 18-49 age bracket Wednesday night, while easily besting all primetime competitors with the network’s top rated in-season Wednesday in the demo – excluding Olympics – since December 2016.

The trophy show inched up 83K in total viewers, year to year, despite moving from Sunday to Wednesday.

Year ago, Billboard Music Awards aired live, coast-to-coast, getting to add in unduplicated viewers from an encore airings in the Western U.S. This year’s Wednesday telecast did not air live in the West, and so did not enjoy previous year’s ratings perk.

Elsewhere in primetime, CBS’ Survivor (1.4, 7.24M) posted strongest series programming stats. “Survivor” is down a tenth (1.5 vs. 1.4) but not at a low. Amazing Race (0.9, 4.570M) continued to slow, after starting April 17 as a rushed-in sub for Million Dollar Mile.

ABC’s comedies, which had been in repeats the last two weeks, picked a tough night to return, opposite NBC’s music awards special.

Modern Family (1.0, 4.212M) hit a series demo low, Goldbergs (1.0, 4.462M) tied its demo low, and Schooled (0.8, 3.616M) matched its demo low to date. Single Parents (0.7, 2.953M) also slipped. Meanwhile, Whiskey Cavalier (0.5, 2.735M) which had stuck with originals while ABC’s comedies were in repeats for two weeks, benefited from the original programming earlier in the night, recovering from previous week’s low to date in the demo.

Holding steady: Fox’s Empire (1.1, 3.730M) and Star (0.9, 3.007M), as well as CW’s Riverdale (0.2, 729K) and Jane the Virgin (0.2, 589K).

NBC (2.1, 7.963M) ran a lap around other broadcasters in both metrics for primetime. CBS (1.0, 5.485M) and Fox (1.0, 3.368M) tied for No. 2 in the demo; CBS ranked second outright in total viewers, followed by ABC (0.7, 3.452M). CW (0.2, 659K) followed.