Bill Maher Urges Democrats To Impeach, Melania To Walk

Bill Maher has a plan for getting Donald Trump out of the White House – actually, a couple plans: Democrats, impeach. Melania, walk out.

After calling on Democrats to “either do something” about what they’re calling a Constitutional crisis “or stop talking about it” – i.e., impeach or cut bait – Maher ended tonight’s episode of HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher by appealing to First Lady Melania Trump to go the Lysistrata route (well, sort of).

“Melania Trump must do what dozens of buildings around the world have done and take the Trump name off,” Maher said during tonight’s New Rules segment. “President Hellboy has proved to be impervious to facts, reason, shame and the law, but maybe if you left him for another man he would implode on his own.”

He went on: “You can end this reign of terror and all you have to do is channel your Taylor Swift and walk out the door: Kick him to the curb, slap away that hand for good.”

And: “No more public embarrassment, no more porn stars, no more stealing your make-up. Tell him, ‘I’m leaving you and I’m taking our child.’ He would be stunned.” Then in his Trump voice: “We have a child?”

Maher had some How To advice, as well: Melania might have an easier go of the divorce route if she did it with a friend. Maybe Mrs. Rupert Murdoch, ex-model (and ex-Mrs. Mick Jagger), Jerry Hall.

“You two have a lot in common,” Maher said, appealing directly to the wives. “Your husbands are ruining our world.” Murdoch, he suggested, is doing to the world what Jerry left Mick for doing to “anything that moved.” But Maher was more graphic.

The comedy bit worked its way toward Maher’s more serious point when he lambasted Trump and Murdoch’s Fox News as being on an “insane feedback loop” (like “that couple who keeps giving each other herpes”).

And for good measure, there was a Game of Thrones reference: Murdoch, Maher said, is like the Night King, “only instead of commanding an army of brain dead zombies…okay, exactly like that.”

Earlier in the show, Maher said Democrats should impeach Trump, quickly. “Get it over with,” he said. “Don’t drag it out.”

“Either do something about it or stop talking about it,” he said. “Because I think you’re just making yourselves look weak.”

