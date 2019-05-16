‘Barry’s Bill Hader & HBO Comedy Chief Amy Gravitt To Speak At Canada’s Banff World Media Festival

EXCLUSIVE: Barry co-creator and star Bill Hader and HBO programming chief Amy Gravitt are the latest big names heading to Banff. The pair are to sit down an exclusive ‘In Conversation With’ session at the Banff World Media Festival.

The festival runs Jun 9 to 12 at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Banff, Alberta, Canada.

Saturday Night Live alum Hader co-created the HBO comedy with Alec Berg and recently concluded the second season about the show, which features a burned out assassin trying to break into the LA theater scene. Hader is also co-creator of IFC’s Documentary Now! and has starred in films including Trainwreck, Superbad, Pineapple ExpressandTropic Thunder.

Gravitt was promoted to EVP of Programming at HBO in 2016 and she is responsible for developing and overseeing the production of original comedy series. In addition to Barry, she looked after Veep, as well as Silicon Valley, Ballers, Insecure and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Her upcoming shows include Armando Iannucci’s Avenue 5, The Righteous Gemstones with Danny McBride and John Goodman, Mrs. Fletcher with Tom Perrotta and Kathryn Hahn, Run with Phoebe WallerBridge and Vicky Jones and QualityLand with Mike Judge.

Elsewhere, at Banff include DreamWorks co-founder and Quibi chief Jeffrey Katzenberg and Bodyguard and Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio.

“Amy’s strong, creative vision and keen intuition have helped bring some of the world’s biggest and brightest comedic voices to HBO, including Bill Hader,” said Randy Lennox, Chair of the Board of Directors for Banff and President, Bell Media.​ “Redefining the dark comedy genre, his work on Barry is absolutely groundbreaking, and we’re proud for Crave to be the exclusive Canadian home of this acclaimed series.”