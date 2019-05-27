Bill Buckner Dies: Ex-Baseball Star Who Rectified Infamous World Series Error On ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Was 69

Bill Buckner, a longtime baseball star who spoofed his crucial late-career World Series error on Curb Your Enthusiasm, died today. He was 69. Sportswriter Jeremy Schaap tweeted that Buckner’s widow Jody said had been suffering from Lwey body dementia.

Buckner played for five teams, during his 22-year career, amassing 2,715 hits, but sadly is best remembered for his error in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series that led to the New York Mets coming back to beat the Boston Red Sox in the 10th inning. The Met went on to won Game 7 and the championship. Decades later, Buckner would make a life-saving play as the hero of a Curb Your Enthusiasm episode.

Shutterstock

Buckner’s Red Sox were leading 5-3 going into the bottom of the ninth inning at Shea Stadium on October 25, 1986, and were three out away from the franchise’s first World Series win since 1918. The Sox got the first two Mets out but then gave up three consecutive singles and one run. With Vin Scully calling the game for NBC, Mookie Wilson then hit a slow grounder to Buckner, who was nearing the end of his career at 36 and had dodgy knees. The ball went through Buckner’s legs, allowing the tying and winning runs to score. It is written in baseball lore as one of the game’s most infamous errors.

Related Story YouTube And Major League Baseball Set Free Streaming Pact For 13 Games

It would become his legacy — which was unfair for a player who had won a batting title, had a career .289 average and made an All-Star team. He appeared in four World Series for three different teams but failed to win a title. While playing left field for the Dodgers in April 1974, he was in left field as he watched Hank Aaron’s record-breaking 715th homerun sail overhead.

Still, he was remembered for The Error. Many fans, especially younger ones at the time who were unfamiliar with his long career, made him a pariah until and after retired in 1990.

Fast-forward 25 years to Season 8 of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Noted baseball fan Larry David, creator and star of the HBO comedy, co-wrote the episode that featured a memorable guest role for Buckner. During the 2011 “Mister Softee” episode, David talks about how he emphasizes with Buckner because of how so many people hate him. The episode ends with David and Jeff (Jeff Garlin) coming across an apartment fire, where Buckner is among the onlookers. A woman cries from a top cries to save her baby. Firefighters put out a net to catch the infant as Larry and the crowd implore her to drop the child. She does, the kid hits the rescue net — and proceeds to bounce off of it and toward the concrete. Buckner leaps into action, sprints over and makes a diving catch to save the kid and, just maybe, get a modicum of redemption. He is carried off on the crowd’s shoulders.

He was good-sport Buckner’s only acting credit.