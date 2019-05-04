Bill Barr Boosts Cable News Nets As Dem Jaws Dropped

Attorney General Bill Barr goosed cable news numbers Wednesday, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee about Robert Mueller’s report.

Fox News Channel dominated, clocking 2.157M viewers, including 304K in the news demo from 10 AM until 4 PM ET.

MSNBC logged 1.687M viewers including 193K in that key 25-54 age bracket.

CNN came in behind MSNBC in total viewers, with 1.190M, but ahead of MSNBC in the news demo, at 257K.

MSNBC gained the most in Barr’s block of testimony time. MSNBC’s crowd jumped 110% – 888K viewers – compared to previous day in the same stretch of time.

FNC maintained its No. 1 ratings status with a 55% gain – 766K viewers.

CNN climbed 93% compared to same slot Tuesday – 573K viewers.

Related Story Stephen Colbert Blasts Bill Barr: "He Is Lying"

Hours later, Barr still dominated cable news talk in primetime. FNC’s Sean Hannity reigned, ratings-wise, with 3.652M viewers, and 644 news-demo viewers, at 9 PM. That’s a 28% pop compared to previous night, in both metrics.

In the same timeslot, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow (3.261M, 494K) sat down with Hillary Clinton to chew over Barr’s assertion Trump can fire anyone investigating him if Trump think he’s innocent, among his other interesting Dem-jaw dropping legal assertions. Maddow’s audience rose 10% in total viewers and 2% in the news demo.

Hannity and Maddow pounded CNN’s Chris Cuomo (994K, 245K), who gained 2% in total viewers compared to previous night and dropped 10% in the key 25-54 age bracket. Cuomo was not CNN’s top performer that night, bested by Anderson Cooper, who clocked 1.12M total viewers, 264K in the news demo at 9 PM Wednesday.