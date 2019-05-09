CBS Nets Big East Basketball Into 2025 In Deal With Fox Sports

CBS and CBS Sports Network will televise 20 Big East Conference men’s regular-season basketball games per year through the 2024-25 season in a new sublicense deal with Fox Sports. The pact includes at least two appearances for each of the 10 Big East schools.

CBS Sports will broadcast up to four games per season with the remainder airing on CBS Sports Network.

“CBS Sports has partnered with the Big East for more than 35 years, and we are thrilled to be able to continue to showcase the conference across our platforms for years to come,” said Dan Weinberg, EVP Programming at CBS Sports. “The depth of the conference has never been stronger, and we are excited to continue our long-standing relationship with the Big East in delivering high-quality basketball to our viewers.”

CBS Sports airs more than 40 NCAA regular-season men’s hoops games a year leading to its annual coverage of conference tournaments and the national championship brankets, alongside Turner Sports..

“We’re very excited that the long-standing national television coverage Big East basketball has enjoyed on CBS Sports will be continuing for the next six years,” said Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman. “We’re grateful for the outstanding support CBS provides annually to the college game and look forward to partnering to bring compelling broadcasts to our fans around the country.”

