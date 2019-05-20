‘Big Brother’ Gets Season 21 Premiere Date On CBS With Host Julie Chen Moonves

CBS has slotted a two-night premiere for the Julie Chen Moonves-hosted Big Brother. The summer reality series will return with hourlong episodes on Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26 at 8 PM.

Following the two-night premiere, Big Brother will air Sunday, June 30 at 8 PM with its regular three-weekly-episode format. Starting Wednesday, July 10, the show moves to Wednesdays and Thursdays (9-10 PM) with the Sunday broadcast remaining at 8 PM.

Big Brother continues to be a strong ratings draw. Last summer, all three editions ranked in the summer’s top 10 in viewers and key demos, while also ranking in the top five of most-tweeted-about shows of 2018.

Questions arose as to whether Chen Moonves would continue to host the show after her husband Leslie Moonves was ousted as CBS CEO amid allegations of sexual misconduct, followed by her exit as host of CBS’ The Talk. Chen Moonves’ hosted the Celebrity midseason spinoff, which premiered in January, and her contract runs through the upcoming 21st season of the mothership show.

Related Story CBS Employees Credit Union Manager Pleads Guilty To Embezzling $40 Million

Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and more than 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $500,000.

Big Brother is produced by Emmy-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment, in association with Endemol Shine North America.