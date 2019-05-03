‘Big Bang Theory’ Up And Down, Miss USA Stops Slide, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ / ‘Station 19’ Crossover Boosts Both

Just two weeks away from its May 16 series finale, CBS’ The Big Bang Theory (1.8 demo rating, 12.17 million viewers) dominated Thursday night in both metrics, gaining 327,000 total viewers to win 8 PM by a margin of more than 5M viewers, while tying its previous week’s series demo low.

Similar story for CBS’ Young Sheldon (1.4, 10.53M), which finished first in its slot across the board, matching a series low in the demo while gaining 68K total viewers week to week.

The network’s Mom (1.1, 7.96M) ticked up a tenth in the demo.

After the prior week’s preemption for NFL Draft coverage, and against Big Bang-fueled CBS, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy crossover (1.4, 6.90M) with Station 19 ( 1.2, 6.38M) boosted both shows. Grey’s grew by a tenth in the demo and about 700K viewers to draw its biggest audience in five weeks. Station 19 shot up by about 1.4M total viewers and four tenths in the demo.

For the first time since the telecast was canceled in 2015 when Donald Trump had just launched his White House bid, the Miss USA pageant (0,7, 2.96M) dodged setting new franchise lows. Instead, the competition grew by a tenth in the demo and 586K total viewers compared with last year’s Monday broadcast.

NBC’s Superstore (0.9, 3.03M) matched its demo high since March 2018, after which A.P. Bio (0.5, 1.87M), Abby’s (0.4, 1.49M) and Law & Order: SVU (0.8, 3.92M) improved week to week. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.5, 1.72M) was flat.

On the CW, In the Dark (0.1, 513K) marked a demo low following the iZombie season debut (0.2, 752K).

CBS (1.1, 7.74M) topped Thursday in both metrics. ABC (1.0, 5.31M) followed with its most watched Thursday in nearly six months. Fox (0.7, 2.96M) ranked No. 3 on both counts, followed by NBC (0.6, 2.66M), then CW (0.2, 632K).