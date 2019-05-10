‘Big Bang Theory’ Ratings Pulse Steady As End Draws Near

The Big Bang Theory (1.9, 12.253M) is tops on the night in all measures, winning its half hour by 1.25 million viewers over its combined Big Four competition In its second to last week, Big Bang inched up 1/10th in the demo compared to previous week’s early numbers.

The rest of the CBS lineup was steady week to week, including the Season 6 finale of Mom (1.1, 8.188M) which matched its high since a 1.2 on March 7.

Young Sheldon (1.5, 10.349M) finished first in its half hour in both metrics and was the night’s second biggest performer in both metrics.

No surprise that ABC dropped after last week’s Grey’s Anatomy/Station 19 crossover. Grey’s (1.3, 6286M) slipped 1/10th to equal its series demo low. Station 19 (0.9, 5.061M) predictably took the bigger hit, tumbling 3/10ths in the demo.

And, at 10, freshly cancelled For the People (0.4, 2.341M) lost 1/10th, sliding to new series low.

NBC’s 9 PM Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.6, 1.867M) ticked up to match its best demo rating since February 28 with help of a second Superstore at 8:30 PM (0.7, 2.523M). But Abby’s (0.4, 1.425M) did not budge at 9:30 PM.

Lots of vacancies at launch of Fox’s Paradise Hotel reboot (0.5, 1.435M), which debuted with Fox’s weakest all-original Thursday of the season.

CW’s results are likely inflated by a New York baseball preemption, so we won’t know until official nationals come in if Week 2 of iZombie (0.2, 1.002M) will indeed maintain last week’s demo, nor if In the Dark (0.2, 2.341M) inched out of previous week’s demo ratings hole.

CBS (1.1, 7.775M) topped the night in both metrics. ABC (0.9, 4.563M) was No. 2. NBC (0.7, 2.670M) finished third, followed by Fox (0.5, 1.435M) and CW (0.2, 919k).