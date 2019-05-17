‘The Big Bang Theory’ Joins A Big Collection Of Smithsonian Memorabilia

The Big Bang Theory is now a part of television history, and soon will be a part of American history, thanks to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, which has acquired iconic pieces from the TV cast to add to its collection.

Sheldon Cooper’s Super Hero shirt, Howard Wolowitz’s dickie and belt buckle, Amy Farrah Fowler’s knee-length skirt and other items join the museum’s collection in Washington, D.C. No display date was announced.

The news was revealed by Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch during a joint cast appearance last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The show is signing off as the longest-running multi-camera series in television history, with 279 episodes and 12 seasons, The Big Bang Theory aired its final two episodes back-to-back on Thursday, but will likely live on in syndication until the earth is a frozen snowball.

The museum sees its mission as preserving the nation’s memory, and its collection includes such iconic items as Archie Bunker’s chair from All in the Family, Kevin Arnold’s NY Jets jacket from The Wonder Years, and an annotated script from The X-Files pilot episode and FBI badges, among many other items.

The Big Bang Theory donation includes full costumes worn by the seven primary characters, all from the series costume designer, Mary Quigley. In addition, The Big Bang Theory has also donated Leonard Hofstadter’s hooded cargo jacket and “Recycle” T-shirt, Penny’s tank top and Ugg boots, Rajesh Koothrappali’s sweater vest and jacket, and Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz’s floral dress and cardigan.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, The Big Bang Theory series was created by Lorre and Bill Prady, and was executive produced by Lorre, Prady, Steve Holland, Steven Molaro, Dave Goetsch, Eric Kaplan and Maria Ferrari.