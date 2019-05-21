‘Big Bang Theory’ Series So-Long Crowd Grows To 23.4M In Live+3

The Big Bang Theory’s 279th and final episode has aggregated an audience of 23.44 million viewers according to the just released Nielsen Live+3 day ratings. That’s up from the average of 18 million people who watched the series-finale episode of the history-making hit CBS comedy last Thursday night.

The longest running multi-camera comedy series in U.S. TV history ends its 12-season run as the top entertainment series in its final year in total viewers. It’s the first series able to make that claim since NBC’s Seinfeld did so, 21 years ago.

The L+3 stat makes Big Bang‘s finale episode the most-watched non-sports series program of the 2018-19 season.

The number does not include viewing from Monday night’s encore broadcast on CBS in primetime, which clocked another 6 million viewers. BBT had drawn 17.99 million total viewers in its linear broadcast May 16.