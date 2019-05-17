‘Big Bang Theory’ Series Finale Ratings Soar

The 279th and final episode of history-making hit CBS comedy The Big Bang Theory had a good night in the metered markets; the two-part series wrapper clocked a 12.2/22 in this very early metric for Thursday primetime, jumping from penultimate week’s 8.9/16.

In this preliminary derby, in addition to jumping 37% over last week’s 8.9, the finale gained 17% versus the 10.4 for the show’s year-ago season finale.

It’s also up 7% versus the strong proposal-cliffhanger on Monday, September 25 of 2017, (12.2 vs. 11.4), which had opened the show’s 2017-18 season resolving a proposal cliffhanger. Big Bang had opened this final season with a MM 8.4 household rating.

For quick comparison sake, here’s a metered market track of the most recent 5 originals:

05/09/19…8.9

05/02/19…8.5

04/25/19…8.2

04/18/19…7.8

04/04/19…8.4

Average…8.4

FYI, that early stat on the penultimate episode of May 9 wound up translating to a 1.9 demo rating and 12.25 million viewers in fast nationals, topping last week’s Thursday night in all measures and winning its half-hour by 1.25 million viewers over its combined Big 4 competition. In its second-to-last week, Big Bang also had inched up a tenth in the demo compared with the previous week’s early numbers.

More to come….