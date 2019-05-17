Click to Skip Ad
Ashley Massaro Dead: 'Survivor: China' Contestant And WWE Raw Diva Winner Was 39

‘Big Bang Theory’ Cast Post Emotional Pics, Tributes On Series’ Final

The Big Bang Theory stars Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik bid farewell Thursday after 12 years on the air together. The stars posted some emotional photos and clips of their final bow. See a sampling below.

It was really hard to pick the right pic for this post, so here is a shot of us in a hug after we filmed the last group scene we would ever film for the series… and TONIGHT is THE NIGHT… it’s the series finale at 8pm EST and then there’s the Young Sheldon (season!) finale, and then a special behind the scenes show hosted by @kaleycuoco and @sanctionedjohnnygalecki and then the entire cast is on @colbertlateshow I hope you get a chance to tune in and i hope you enjoy all of it. If you enjoy it even half as much as we’ve enjoyed (LOVED) creating this show for the past 12 years, then that’ll be a WHOLE WHOLE lot of enjoyment. All of us will miss seeing you in this format, but we will be around in all sorts of ways, I assure you… love love love ❤️❤️❤️

FINAL BOWS TONIGHT @bigbangtheory_cbs 💥

♥️

