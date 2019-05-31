‘BH90210’: Vanessa Lachey Joins Fox Reboot As Jason Priestley’s Publicist Wife

There’s a new kid in town. Vanessa Lachey is set to recur on Fox’s summer drama series BH90210. The Top Chef Junior host and Dads alum is the second non-90210 actor to join the new show, following La La Anthony’s casting on Thursday.

BH90210 is described as a serialized drama with a dose of irreverence inspired by the real lives and relationships of Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling. Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, the septet — who will play heightened versions of themselves — reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running.

Fox

Lachey will play Camille, the high-powered publicist wife of Jason Priestley who is balancing her demanding career with the hopes of starting a family.

Lachey started her career at MTV in the early 2000s, serving as co-host of Total Request Live and MTV Hits. She went on to host numerous specials for the cable net and later was the New York-based correspondent for Entertainment Tonight. She was a regular on Fox’s short-lived comedy Dads, competed on Dancing with the Stars and hosts Bravo’s Top Chef Junion. She also has guested on such popular series as Hawaii Five O, 30 Rock, How I Met Your Mother and CSI-NY.

BH90210, which premieres August 7, is the most anticipated new series to come out of the broadcast upfronts this month, with its trailer drawing the most views by a mile.

BH90210 is produced by CBS TV Studios and Fox Entertainment. Chris Alberghini, Mike Chessler and Paul Sciarrotta are co-showrunners and executive produce alongside Carteris, Doherty, Garth, Green, Priestley, Spelling and Ziering. The series was conceived by Alberghini, Chessler, Spelling and Garth.