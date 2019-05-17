‘BH90210’: Paul Sciarrotta Takes Over As Showrunner & Some Writers Exit Fox’s Summer Reboot

There’s been a change at the top of Fox’s summer reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210. Paul Sciarrotta has been named as the new showrunner for BH90210, replacing Patrick Sean Smith, the network confirms. Series creators Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler serve as co-showrunners.

No reason for the change was cited, but two writers also have departed the six-episode series.

Sciarrotta, whose credits include Jane the Virgin, The Fosters and 90210, has an overall deal with BH90210 producer CBS Television Studios. A spokesman said Sciarrotta, who already had been working on the series, “is bringing a strong focus and vision for the show.”

Sciarrotta already has brought in some scribes he worked with on the CW’s recently wrapped Jane the Virgin. One script and several outlines for BH90210 have been written.

Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling are reprising their Beverly Hills, 90210 roles for the reboot, which is described as a serialized drama – with a dose of irreverence — inspired by the septet’s real lives and relationships.

Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Shannen, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori — who will play heightened versions of themselves — reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?

The series premieres August 7 on Fox. Here is a promo: