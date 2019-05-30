‘BH90210’: La La Anthony Joins Cast Of Fox Series Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Power co-star La La Anthony has been tapped for a recurring role on Fox’s six-episode summer drama series BH90210, playing the wife of original Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Brian Austin Green. She is the first non-90210 alum to officially join the cast of the new series.

BH90210 is described as a serialized drama – with a dose of irreverence — inspired by the real lives and relationships of Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling. Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, the septet — who will play heightened versions of themselves — reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running.

Anthony will portray Green’s wife, Shay, a superstar hip-hop/pop artist. She is breadwinner of the family while her Mr. Mom husband watches over their three kids. Shay has become used to being the center of attention, but can still be surprisingly down to earth.

Per the series’ premise of drawing inspiration from original Beverly Hills, 90210 stars’ real lives and relationships, Green is married to Hollywood star Megan Fox, with whom he has three sons.

In the Beverly Hills, 90210 finale Green’s character David married Spelling’s Donna though in the CW’s followup series 90210, Donna revealed that she and David had separated shortly after the birth of her daughter.

BH90210 is the most anticipated new series to come out of the broadcast upfronts earlier this month, with its trailer drawing the most views by a mile. (you can watch it again below)

BH90210 is produced by CBS TV Studios and Fox Entertainment. Chris Alberghini, Mike Chessler and Paul Sciarrotta are executive producers, with Sciarrotta recently stepping n as new showrunner, alongside Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering. The series was conceived by Alberghini, Chessler, Spelling and Garth.

In addition to her co-starring role on Power, actress/TV personality Anthony is a bestselling author. Her recent TV credits include Star and The New Edition Story. She also recently teamed with Power executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for a new series, Intercepted, which is in development at Starz. She is repped by APA & Untitled.