British Film Institute CEO Amanda Nevill To Step Down In 2020 After 16 Years In Charge

British Film Institute CEO Amanda Nevill is stepping down from the UK film funder after sixteen years in charge.

Nevill is set to leave the organization, which supports film development production, distribution, exhibition and international sales to the tune of around £26M a year, in early 2020. She joined as CEO in 2003, the first female in the position.

In 2012, the BFI took on a new expanded remit as the UK’s National Lottery distributor for film. It has invested in films including Ken Loach’s Palm D’Or winning I, Daniel Blake, Rungano Nyoni’s I Am Not A Witch, Sarah Gavron’s Sufragette and Gurinder Chada’s Viceroy’s House.

The BFI Board of Governors has now begun the recruitment process for a new CEO.

Nevill said, “I think the real test of any job is whether at the end you still feel as much excitement and eager energy to do things and make a difference as you did on your first few months…and I do. I have so much to be thankful for, I have learned so much, and had some of the most wonderful cultural moments that any human being could wish for. I have also been blessed with marvellous colleagues and Board members and I want to thank them all. But, after 16 brilliant but incredibly busy years, I’m excited to have some time to pursue other interests and new avenues… some of which I hope won’t be far away from this world for which I will always be a passionate advocate.”

BFI Chair Josh Berger added, “Amanda’s contribution to the BFI has been enormous and over her 16 year tenure she has completely transformed the organisation. I am hugely grateful to her for her tireless championing of film and filmmaking, for both protecting our national collection of film and television – the BFI National Archive – and making it accessible to audiences, for leading the charge on greater inclusion and diversity in our industry and much, much more. Thanks to Amanda, the BFI has never been in better shape and she leaves an incredible legacy behind her, all delivered with her extraordinary energy, passion and elegance.”