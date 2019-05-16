‘Beverly Hills 90210’ First-Look Trailer Passes 18M Views For New Series

The cast of the revived Beverly Hills, 90210 was evidently missed. Since the release of its official trailer for the new show on Monday at the Fox Upfront presentation, the video has received more than 18 million views combined on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

Fox, using data from ListenFirst, claims that total makes it the most-viewed trailer among all new series for the 2019-2020 season, and that it has the strongest share rate among all new series trailers, posting 140,818 shares in 69 hours, vs the. #2 program Mixed-ish, with 27,767 shares.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot arrives on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9-10 ET/PT on Fox. Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling, the original stars, return to FOX in the new series that comes with a big twist: the seven former teen idols will be playing heightened versions of themselves in the serialized drama that is inspired by their real lives and relationships with each other.

Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Shannen, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running. The show then examines what will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together and attempt to continue where they left off.

The original show premiered on Fox on October 4, 1990. Centered on the tony Los Angeles community identified in its title, the show aired for 10 seasons, documenting a group of friends from high school to college and into early adulthood.

BH90210 will be produced by CBS Television Studios and FOX Entertainment. Chris Alberghini, Mike Chessler and Patrick Sean Smith are executive producers alongside Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering.

The series was conceived by Alberghini, Chessler, Spelling and Garth. Alberghini, Chessler and Smith are writers of the series.