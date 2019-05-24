‘Between Two Ferns: The Movie’ With Zach Galifianakis Confirmed, Sets Release Date

Netflix and Zach Galifianakis have confirmed that the long-rumored movie version of Funny or Die series Between Two Ferns will bow globally on Sept. 20.

The announcement was made at this evening’s FYSEE Event for My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman in Los Angeles,

The premise: Galifianakis dreamed of becoming a star. But when Will Ferrell discovered his public access TV show Between Two Ferns and uploaded it to Funny Or Die, Zach became a viral laughing stock. Now Zach and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation.

Film is written and directed by Scott Aukerman with Galifianakis, and produced by Aukerman, Galifianakis and Funny Or Die’s Caitlin Daley and Mike Farah.

Related Story Taika Waititi, Netflix Exit 'Bubbles', Stop-Motion Movie About Michael Jackson's Chimp

Casting is billed as “celebrities you’ve heard of,” but no one was confirmed in today’s announcement. Past speculation suggested Peter Dinklage, Ed Helms, Bradley Cooper, Keanu Reeves and Letterman were attached.

Funny or Die’s most recent installment of Between Two Ferns had Jerry Seinfeld and Cardi B. Past guests included President Barack Obama in 2014 and Hillary Clinton in 2016.