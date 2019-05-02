GLOW’s Betty Gilpin, King Bach + More Join Taraji P. Henson & Ed Helms In ‘Coffee & Kareem’ Comedy At Netflix

Emmy-nominated GLOW star Betty Gilpin has come aboard the Netflix original film, Coffee & Kareem, along with Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor (The Babysitter, Meet The Blacks), RonReaco Lee (First Wives Club, Survivor’s Remorse), and up-and-comer Terrence Little Gardenhigh (Speechless, Just Roll With It). They are joining previously announced stars Taraji P. Henson and Ed Helms in the comedy, which is being directed by Michael Dowse.

The pic is based on Shane McCarthy’s 2014 Black List script. It centers on a Detroit cop who reluctantly teams with his girlfriend’s 11-year-old son to clear his name and take down the city’s most ruthless criminal.

Helms and Mike Falbo are producing via their Pacific Electric Pictures Co banner. Sanford Nelson, Jordon Foss, Linden Nelson, Don Foss, and Dan Clarke will serve as executive producers.

Related Story 'Stranger Things' Plagiarism Suit Sees Scope Of Claims Against Duffer Brothers Trimmed As Trial Looms

Gilpin, who will next be seen on the big screen in Universal’s A Dog’s Journey, is repped by ICM, Anonymous Content, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman. Bachelor, who also co-stars in Netflix’s upcoming McG-directed film, Rim of the World, is repped by UTA, Christina Bachelor, Adam Kaller, and Duncan Hedges. Lee, repped by APA, appeared opposite Sanaa Lathan in Nappily Ever After, which was released via the streamer. Gardenhigh is with The Osbrink Agency and Management 101.