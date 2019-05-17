Beth Behrs Boards Buddy Comedy ‘Twin Blades’ From Cristal Pictures, Lauren Shuler Donner

EXCLUSIVE: The Neighborhood‘s Beth Behrs has boarded female buddy action comedy Twin Blades. She joins the previously set Ma Li in the Eva Jin-directed film. Cristal Pictures is co-producing along with The Donners’ Company’s Lauren Shuler Donner and Jack Leslie.

The story centers on an unlikely pair of alpha females. Zoe (Behrs) is an American tech entrepreneur who relocates her company to China. Maylin (Ma) is a local female bodyguard who is hired to protect her. When Zoe’s life is threatened, the odd couple must put aside differences and join forces to survive. Production is slated for the second quarter of 2019 in Hong Kong and mainland China.

Legally Blonde screenwriter Karen McCullah completed a rewrite of the script which Cristal acquired from Ingrid Eskeland-Adetuyi in 2017. Cristal and Wanda Media are co-financing the project.

Behrs, who previously starred in long-running CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls, has most recently been seen in CBS’ The Neighborhood which was renewed for a second season this year. She is repped by CAA, Viewpoint and Anonymous Content.