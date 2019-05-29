BET Sets Premiere Date, Co-Hosts For Marc Lamont Hill Talk Show ‘Black Coffee’

Former CNN commentator Marc Lamont Hill is set to host a morning digital talk show titled Black Coffee for BET.

After revealing last month at Viacom’s NewFronts presentation that the series would debut sometime this year, the cable network announced Tuesday it will launch on Monday, June 3 at 10 a.m. ET, across YouTube, Facebook Watch, Twitter, BET Now App, and BET.com.

The half-hour daily series “will keep viewers up to speed on Black Twitter’s buzziest conversations” as well as “feature news-making interviews with top celebrities, athletes, and social media stars,” the network said.

“We are excited to have Marc host our new irreverent digital series. Marc is one of the nation’s leading voices on culture, entertainment, sports, and politics, with equal parts unfiltered wit and raw street savvy,” David A. Wilson, SVP of Digital Content and Studios for BET Networks, said in a statement.

Added Hill: “BET Networks has been home to me for many years, and I am proud to expand our partnership with this innovative series. I look forward to galvanizing the Black community on our platforms and encouraging dialogue that moves the culture forward.”

The author and political activist will be joined by co-hosts Gia Peppers, Jameer Pond as they tape Monday through Friday in New York.

Hill is a professor of Media, Cities and Solutions at Temple University. Prior to that, he held positions at Columbia University and Morehouse College.

His new show comes after CNN terminated his contract in November following controversial comments he made about Israel in a speech at the United Nations.

“We have an opportunity to not just offer solidarity in words but to commit to political action, grass-roots action, local action and international action that will give us what justice requires and that is a free Palestine from the river to the sea,” Hill said at the time.