Bernard Chevry Dies: Founder Of Mip TV & Mipcom TV Markets Was 96

Bernard Chevry, founder of the Mip TV and Mipcom television market, has died aged 96.

Chevry, an instrumental figure in the world of international television, died last week. He launched MipTV in 1963, ostensibly to help his friend Bruno Coquatrix sell tapes of his live concerts from the Olympia music hall, before launching sister event Mipcom in 1985 as well as music industry market Midem in 1963.

He ran the Midem Organisation until 1989 when it was sold to Reed.

The first couple of events – then known as the Marché International des Programmes de Télévision – were held in Lyon with little attendance before Chevry moved it to Cannes, where the international film festival was held. He also made the wise decision to fund journalists’ accommodation leading to great press.

Given that VHS didn’t exist until the 1970s, Chevry organized for an OB truck from French television to play out two-inch broadcast tapes, submitted in advance, over a closed circuit loop.

Paul Zilk, chief executive of Reed Midem, said, “We are deeply saddened by the death of Bernard Chevry. He was a visionary and passionate entrepreneur whom we are proud to honour both for his legacy to Reed Midem and for his contributions to the development of the international television and music markets.

“Bernard was fond of the television and music events he created and stayed in touch with many former colleagues and clients in recent years. On behalf of the entire Reed Midem family, including former CEO Xavier Roy, past employees and long-time representatives, we express our condolences to Mr. Chevry’s family, and our gratitude for his accomplishments which laid the foundations of our company.”