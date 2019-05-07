Sir Ben Kingsley and Guy Pearce are teaming up for action feature Long Gone Heroes. The special forces thriller will be launched in Cannes by Double Dutch International.

Directed by Santiago Manes Moreno (Alfred Hitchcock’s Gun), the film is produced by 7ONE7 Films with Moreno and If Beale Street Could Talk production manager Ines Mongil-Echandi, producing alongside Noli Mollakuqe (Warning Shot), Double Dutch International boss Jason Moring, Stanley Preschutti (Think Like A Dog) and Mark Padilla (Super Troopers 2) with Jay Fragus exec producing.

Long Gone Heroes tells the story of a special forces soldier for hire who’s given up country, religion, and even hope, and must return to the field of battle with his military team to track down a female reporter entangled in a huge political scandal while being hunted by the same mercenaries’ former comrades.

It comes as DDI is preparing to launch a slate of films in France including Think Like A Dog, starring Josh Duhamel and Megan Fox, The Doorman with Ruby Rose and Jean Reno, Becoming with Toby Kebbel and Penelope Mitchell, Sometimes Always Never with Bill Nighy, A Violent Separation with Brenton Thwaites and Alycia Debnam-Carey and Bella Thorne’s Girl.

“This is such a strong, engaging action script,” said Moring. “With Sir Ben and Guy leading the way, audiences are in for some excitement.”

Kingsley is represented by CAA and Rick Genow Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher; Pearce is represented by CAA and David Weber at Sloane, Offer, Weber, and Dern.