BeIN Strikes FIFA Women’s World Cup Rights Deal Across Asia & MENA

The Women’s World Cup soccer tournament in France will air in more than 30 countries across Asia, the Middle East and North Africa after FIFA struck a rights deal with beIN Media Group.

The tournament, which is expected to be the biggest women’s soccer tournament to date, kicks off on June 7 with Team USA the favorites and defending champions. The games will be available on Fox, FS1, FS2, Telemundo and Universo in the U.S.

It is the latest tranche of female sports rights for beIN, which owns Miramax.

The company is also launching a new global project to encourage women and girls across the world to play more sport, under its new branding of “beINSPIRED”. It is also looking for more female on-screen talent and sports rights.

Yousef Al-Obaidly, CEO of beIN Media Group, said: “The FIFA Women’s World Cup is the most anticipated tournament in world sport this year and I’m delighted to announce that beIN subscribers in +30 countries across Asia and the Middle East & North Africa will get to watch some of the best athletes on the planet come together to compete for their country this summer.”

“On the eve of this outstanding tournament, we are also launching beINSPIRED, which is our stated ambition as a global broadcaster to inspire the next generation to participate in sport, by giving a global platform to events and talent that haven’t, historically, been given the exposure they deserve. This summer we will take our first big step in this project and broadcast more premium women’s sport than any other global broadcaster, and we hope that female fans in the MENA region, and all across the world, will find new heroes and take part in sport,” he added.