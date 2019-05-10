Simon Pegg and Annabelle: Creation‘s Lulu Wilson have been set to star in Becky, an action thriller from Yale Productions and BoulderLight Pictures. The pic, which will be directed by Bushwick duo Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion, is set to begin production in the summer, and Highland Film Group is launching international sales starting next week at the Cannes film market. UTA Independent Film Group is handling the U.S. sale.

The pic centers on Becky (Wilson), a rebellious 13-year-old who is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father in an effort to reconnect after her mother’s death. The trip takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (Pegg), invades the lake house. Becky decides to take matters into her own hands.

Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman are producing with Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz of BoulderLight.

Pegg, who is also in the Highland-selling Cannes market pic Inheritance starring with Lily Collins is repped by UTA and Dawn Sedgwick Management and UTA.

Wilson, most recently on Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House and HBO’s Sharp Objects and next up as the young Gloria Steinem in The Glorias: A Life on the Road, is repped by UTA, Authentic and Jackoway Austen.