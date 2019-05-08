Beatles Tribute Band Rain Announces One-Week Broadway Residence

Abbey Road will cross Broadway in July when Rain, the long-running Beatles tribute band, takes the stage as part of the Residence On Broadway series.

The tribute band, set for July 16-21 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, will perform a show called The Best of Abbey Road Live!, marking the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ iconic Abbey Road album. The show, announced by producers Live Nation, The Araca Group and EBG, also will include some Beatles pre-Abbey Road hits.

Rain is the latest entrant in the Residence On Broadway series at the Lunt-Fontanne, running May through July. Multi-instrumentalist Yanni kicks off the series (May 28-June 2), followed by the legendary Mel Brooks (June 17-18), singer-songwriter Regina Spektor (June 20-26) and illusionist Criss Angel (July 2-7). Although Morrissey currently is playing a residency at the Lunt-Fontanne (though May 11), the former Smiths frontman is not part of the Residence On Broadway series).

Tickets go on sale Friday. Rain’s performance schedule is:

Tuesday, July 16, 8PM

Wednesday, July 17, 2PM and 8PM

Thursday, July 18, 8PM

Friday, July 19, 8PM

Saturday, July 20, 2PM and 8PM

Sunday, July 21, 3PM