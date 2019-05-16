BBC Teams Up With ‘McMafia’ Writers & ‘Delhi Crime’ Producer Dancing Ledge On Novichok Poisoning Drama

The controversial Novichok poisonings in the UK is to be the basis for a drama for the BBC.

Delhi Crime producer Dancing Ledge is making the two-parter, titled Salisbury, for BBC Two. It will tell the story of how ordinary people reacted to the crisis as their city became the focus of an unprecedented national emergency.

The drama is written by McMafia writers Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn. No casting has yet been set for the drama, which was ordered by Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, and Patrick Holland, Controller of BBC Two.

It is exec produced by Les Miserables producer Chris Carey and Dancing Ledge boss Laurence Bowen along with Patterson and Lawn and the BBC’s Lucy Richer. Fremantle distributes.

Patterson and Lawn, said, “We feel extremely privileged to be telling this story. Extensive, meticulous research is at the heart of how we like to work and we’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of the people of Salisbury who have opened up to us over the past few months and continue to do so. This is an extraordinary story full of ordinary heroes, the tale of how a community responded to an inconceivable event.”

Wenger said, “BBC Two plugs into contemporary issues and dilemmas of the modern world, and has a rich history of exploring true stories from different perspectives in a sensitive and considered way. The poisonings in Salisbury shocked the nation and had a huge impact on an unsuspecting community. This drama will capture the bravery, resilience and personal experience of the local people who faced a situation of unimaginable horror, so close to home.”

Bowen added, “This is the story of the poisonings in Salisbury that hasn’t been told – the story of a community living through the real life horror of an invisible threat that could and did kill without warning, a story of tragedy but also of resilience, and pride. It’s a real privilege to be involved in its telling.”