BBC Fires Radio Presenter Danny Baker Over “Stupid Unthinking” Twitter Gag About Royal Baby

British radio host Danny Baker has been fired by the BBC as a result of a “stupid unthinking gag” about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s newborn baby.

Baker, who hosts a radio show on the BBC’s Radio Five Live, tweeted a picture of a monkey holding hands with a couple with the words ‘Royal Baby leaves hospital’. Baker has over half a million followers on Twitter.

However, Baker, who has been a regular fixture on TV and radio in the UK since the 1980s, denied that the tweet was racist and called it an “enormous mistake”. He called the BBC’s decision to fire him a “masterclass of pompous faux-gravity” and said that he had been “thrown under the bus” by the British public broadcaster.

“This was a serious error of judgment and goes against the values we as a station aim to embody,” a BBC spokesman said. “Danny’s a brilliant broadcaster but will no longer be presenting a weekly show with us.”

This comes after Harry and Meghan Markle presented their new son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to the media on Wednesday.