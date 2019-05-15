‘Bat Out Of Hell’ Stage Musical Sets New York Limited Engagement

Jim Steinman’s Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical, based on the best-selling classic rock album by Meat Loaf and its two sequels, has announced new dates for a New York limited engagement. Originally set for an eight-week run, the production is now scheduled for six weeks beginning in August at New York City Center.

Featuring Andrew Polec, the star of well-received stagings in London and Toronto, the New York run of Bat Out Of Hell begins previews Thursday, Aug. 1, with an opening night set for Thursday, Aug. 8. The six-week engagement runs through September 8.

The revise follows the postponement of a national tour, of which the original eight-week New York stand was a part. Still no plans for the tour, but the six-week New York run is now confirmed.

Under the direction of Jay Scheib, the cast of Bat also will include Christina Bennington, who originated the role of Raven in London, Bradley Dean, Avionce Hoyles, Danielle Steers, and Tyrick Wiltez Jones. Additional casting will be announced shortly.

Producing are Michael Cohl, Tony Smith, Bob Broderick, Lorne Gertner, David Sonenberg, with book, music, and lyrics by Steinman, and choreography by Emma Portner and Xena Gusthart.

Polec plays Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, who has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco (Dean). Producers describe the musical as “an epic story of rebellious youth and passion” propelled by the “electrifying rock songs of Mr. Steinman.”

The musical incorporates songs from the three Bat albums recorded by Meat Loaf, including the mega-hits “You Took The Words Right Out of My Mouth,” “Bat Out Of Hell,” “I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That),” and “Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad,” as well as two previously unreleased songs “What Part of My Body Hurts the Most” and “Not Allowed to Love.”

Since the first album’s release in 1977, the three Bat Out Of Hell albums have sold 100 million copies globally. The second album, Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell, came out in 1993, and Bat Out Of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose was released in 2006.