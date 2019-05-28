Barry Manilow Sets Broadway Summer Concert Residency

Barry Manilow will return to Broadway in an exclusive limited engagement at the Nederlander’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, producers Live Nation, The Araca Group and Entertainment Benefits Group announced today. The residence runs July 26 through Aug. 17.

Expected to perform a selectionsof hits and surprises from his deep catalog, Manilow released a statement saying: “I am thrilled to be returning to my hometown of New York City and performing once again on Broadway. It holds a very special place in my heart.”

Manilow’s history on Broadway includes a special Tony-winning appearance in 1977; an eight-week run at the Gershwin Theater in 1989; and a sold-out eight-week run at the St. James Theatre in 2013

Manilow just celebrated his 500th show at the International Theater at the Westgate in Las Vegas, where he has been in residency since 2018.

Although this summer’s Manilow engagement is produced by the In Residence On Broadway producers, the engagement is not part of that series, which includes multi-instrumentalist Yanni (May 28-June 2), Mel Brooks (June 17-18), singer-songwriter Regina Spektor (June 20-26), illusionist Criss Angel (July 2-7) and Beatles tribute band Rain (July 16-21). Morrissey’s recent residency at the theater was not part of the series.

Barry Manilow performance schedule:

Friday, July 26, 8 p.m , 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 27 , 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 28 , 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30 , 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31 , 7 p.m.

Friday, August 2 , 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 3, 8 p.m.

Sunday, August 4 , 7 p.m.

Tuesday, August 6 , 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 7 , 7 p.m.

Friday, August 9 , 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 10 , 8 p.m.

Sunday, August 11 , 7 p.m.

Tuesday, August 13 , 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 14 , 7 p.m.

Friday, August 16 , 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 17 , 8 p.m.