BAFTA TV Awards 2019: ‘Killing Eve’ & ‘Patrick Melrose’ Score Top Awards As Winners Revealed

Killing Eve and Patrick Melrose were the big winners at the BAFTA TV Awards in London.
The BBC America drama, which was created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, took home the best drama series award as well as for Jodie Comer as best actress and Fiona Shaw for best supporting actress. In the main drama category, it beat breakout BBC One terror hit Bodyguard, BBC/Amazon co-pro Informer and Sky sleeper hit Save Me.
Comer, who plays murderous lead Villanelle, beat her Killing Eve co-star Sandra Oh as well as Bodyguard’s Keely Hawes and Mrs Wilson’s Ruth Wilson in the lead actress category. Comer thanked her “inspiration” Waller-Bridge as well as Boardwalk Empire’s Stephen Graham, who helped her out early in her career, and her Nana Frances in the last award of the night.
Shaw, who plays MI6 agent Carolyn Martins, beat Keeley Hawes (Mrs Wilson), Billie Piper (Collateral) and Monica Dolan (A Very English Scandal) to win best supporting actress. She called the role “probably the greatest pleasure of my life” and remarked on Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “glass shattering genius and wayward imagination.”
Killing Eve’s wins come after BAFTA changed the rules to allow the show to be nominated. Although the cat-and-mouse spy thriller is clearly very British in its tone and its creator, Waller-Bridge, its production company, Sid Gentle Films, one of its leads, Jodie Comer, and many of its exec producers including Sally Woodward Gentle, are British, it was clearly a BBC America commission and was only bought by the BBC, via Endeavor Content, after the AMC Networks-backed broadcaster ordered it.
Benedict Cumberbatch took home the best actor award for Sky/Showtime co-pro Patrick Melrose, which also won for best mini-series. The best actor award marks his first win in the category after six previous attempts, three for Sherlock. He beat A Very English Scandal’s Hugh Grant, Killed By My Debt’s Chance Perdomo and Kiri’s Lucian Msamati in the category. The five-part mini-series, which stars Cumberbatch as the titular Melrose, beat A Very English Scandal, C4/Hulu co-pro Kiri and Mrs Wilson for best mini-series.
“I think I’m going to fall over. I breathe rarefied air but i’m very used to being a bridesmaid, not the bride,” said on stage.
The event took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London this evening in a star-studded bash hosted by Graham Norton.
It was a particularly good night for pay-TV broadcaster Sky, which won for Patrick Melrose, A League of Their Own, Julia Davis’ offbeat comedy Sally4Ever, which is a co-production with HBO, and Succession, which scored best international series.
Black Mirror was unable to score a win for Bandersnatch with BBC Three’s Killed By My Debt winning in the best single drama category.
Viacom’s Channel 5 couldn’t repeat its success at last year’s event, where it picked up its first ever BAFTA award with Cruising with Jane McDonald. This year C5’s Open Heart Surgery: Live, produced by The Garden, was beaten by BBC One’s coverage of the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance for best live event.
Bros doc After The Screaming Stops, produced by The Late Late Show with James Corden producer Fulwell 73 was surprisingly unable to pick up a gong. The feature doc, which has just scored a U.S. distribution deal via Gravitas Ventures, lost out to BBC history doc Suffragettes with Lucy Worsley.
2019 BAFTA TV AWARDS WINNERS (in bold):
DRAMA SERIES
KILLING EVE Sid Gentle Films / BBC One
BODYGUARD World Productions / BBC One
INFORMER Neal Street Productions / BBC One
SAVE ME World Productions / Sky Atlantic
LEADING ACTOR
BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH Patrick Melrose – Two Cities / SunnyMarch TV / Little Island Productions / Sky Atlantic
CHANCE PERDOMO Killed By My Debt – BBC Studios: The Documentary Unit / BBC Three
HUGH GRANT A Very English Scandal – Blueprint Pictures / BBC One
LUCIAN MSAMATI Kiri – The Forge Entertainment / Channel 4
LEADING ACTRESS
JODIE COMER Killing Eve – Sid Gentle Films / BBC One
KEELEY HAWES Bodyguard – World Productions / BBC One
RUTH WILSON Mrs Wilson – Snowed-In Productions / BBC One
SANDRA OH Killing Eve – Sid Gentle Films / BBC One
MINI-SERIES
PATRICK MELROSE Two Cities / SunnyMarch TV / Little Island Productions / Sky Atlantic
A VERY ENGLISH SCANDAL Blueprint Pictures / BBC One
KIRI The Forge Entertainment / Channel 4
MRS WILSON Snowed-In Productions / BBC One
SUPPORTING ACTOR
BEN WHISHAW A Very English Scandal – Blueprint Pictures / BBC One
ALEX JENNINGS Unforgotten – Mainstreet Pictures / ITV
KIM BODNIA Killing Eve – Sid Gentle Films / BBC One
STEPHEN GRAHAM Save Me – World Productions / Sky Atlantic
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
FIONA SHAW Killing Eve – Sid Gentle Films / BBC One
BILLIE PIPER Collateral – The Forge Entertainment / BBC Two
KEELEY HAWES Mrs Wilson – Snowed-In Productions / BBC One
MONICA DOLAN A Very English Scandal – Blueprint Pictures / BBC One
COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN CPL Productions / Sky One
THE BIG NARSTIE SHOW Expectation Entertainment / Dice Productions / C4
THE LAST LEG Open Mike / Channel 4
WOULD I LIE TO YOU? Zeppotron / BBC One
CURRENT AFFAIRS
MYANMAR’S KILLING FIELDS Evan Williams Productions / Mongoose Pictures / C4
FOOTBALL’S WALL OF SILENCE Al Jazeera English
IRAN UNVEILED: TAKING ON THE AYATOLLAHS Hardcash / ITV
MASSACRE AT BALLYMURPHY Outsider Television / C4
ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
LEE MACK Would I Lie To You? – Zeppotron / BBC One
ANTHONY MCPARTLIN, DECLAN DONNELLY Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV Studios / Mitre Television / ITV
DAVID MITCHELL Would I Lie To You? – Zeppotron / BBC One
RACHEL PARRIS The Mash Report – Zeppotron / BBC Two
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT Thames / Syco Production / ITV
ANT & DEC’S SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY ITV Studios / Mitre Television / ITV
MICHAEL McINTYRE’S BIG SHOW Hungry McBear Media / BBC One
STRICTLY COME DANCING BBC Studios / BBC One
FACTUAL SERIES
LOUIS THEROUX’S ALTERED STATES BBC Studios: The Documentary Unit / BBC2
24 HOURS IN A&E The Garden Productions / Channel 4
LIFE AND DEATH ROW: THE MASS EXECUTION BBC Studios: The Doc Unit / BBC3
PRISON Spring Films / Channel 4
FEATURES
WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? Wall to Wall Media / BBC One
GORDON, GINO AND FRED’S ROAD TRIP Studio Ramsay / ITV
THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF Love Productions / Channel 4
MORTIMER & WHITEHOUSE: GONE FISHING Owl Power / BBC Two
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
JESSICA HYNES There She Goes – Merman / BBC Four
DAISY MAY COOPER This Country – BBC Studios / BBC Three
JULIA DAVIS Sally4Ever – Various Artists / Hush Ho Productions / Sky Atlantic
LESLEY MANVILLE Mum – Big Talk Productions / The Money Men / BBC Two
INTERNATIONAL
SUCCESSION HBO Entertainment / Project Zeus / Gary Sanchez / Sky Atlantic
54 HOURS: THE GLADBECK HOSTAGE CRISIS Ziegler Film/ARD Degeto/BBC4
THE HANDMAID’S TALE MGM / Channel 4
REPORTING TRUMP’S FIRST YEAR: THE FOURTH ESTATE Radical Media / BBC2
LIVE EVENT
ROYAL BRITISH LEGION FESTIVAL OF REMEMBRANCE BBC Studios / BBC One
OPEN HEART SURGERY: LIVE The Garden Productions / Channel 5
THE ROYAL WEDDING: PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE BBC Studios / BBC One
STAND UP TO CANCER Fulwell 73 / Channel 4
MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
STEVE PEMBERTON Inside No. 9 – BBC Studios / BBC Two
ALEX MACQUEEN Sally4Ever – Various Artists / Hush Ho / Sky Atlantic
JAMIE DEMETRIOU Stath Lets Flats – Roughcut TV / Channel 4
PETER MULLAN Mum – Big Talk Productions / The Money Men / BBC Two
NEWS COVERAGE
CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA UNCOVERED ITN / Channel 4
BULLYING AND HARASSMENT IN THE HOUSE OF COMMONS BBC / BBC2
GMB: ON A KNIFE EDGE ITV Studios Daytime / ITV
GMB: THOMAS MARKLE EXCLUSIVE ITV Studios Daytime / ITV
REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL
I’M A CELEBRITY…GET ME OUT OF HERE! ITV Studios / ITV
DRAGONS’ DEN BBC Studios / BBC Two
OLD PEOPLE’S HOME FOR 4 YEAR OLDS CPL Productions / Channel 4
THE REAL FULL MONTY: LADIES’ NIGHT Spun Gold TV / ITV
SCRIPTED COMEDY
SALLY4EVER Various Artists / Hush Ho Productions / Sky Atlantic
DERRY GIRLS Hat Trick Productions / Channel 4
MUM Big Talk Productions / The Money Men / BBC Two
STATH LETS FLATS Roughcut TV / Channel 4
SHORT FORM PROGRAMME
MISSED CALL Field Day Productions / Little Dot Studios / Real Stories
BOVRIL PAM (SNATCHES FROM WOMEN’S LIVES) BBC Studios /BBC Four
THE MIND OF HERBERT CLUNKERDUNK Tiger Aspect / BBC iPlayer
WONDERDATE Two Brothers Pictures / BBC iPlayer
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
GUN NO. 6 The Garden Productions / BBC Two
DRIVEN: THE BILLY MONGER STORY Oxford Scientific Films / BBC Three
MY DAD, THE PEACE DEAL AND ME Dragonfly / BBC One
SCHOOL FOR STAMMERERS Shiver / ITV
SINGLE DRAMA
KILLED BY MY DEBT BBC Studios: The Documentary Unit / BBC Three
BANDERSNATCH (BLACK MIRROR) House of Tomorrow / Netflix
CARE LA Productions / BBC One
THROUGH THE GATES (ON THE EDGE) Blacklight TV / Channel 4
SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA
EASTENDERS BBC Studios / BBC One
CASUALTY BBC Studios / BBC One
CORONATION STREET ITV Studios / ITV
HOLLYOAKS Lime Pictures / Channel 4
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
SUFFRAGETTES WITH LUCY WORSLEY Brook Lapping / BBC One
BROS: AFTER THE SCREAMING STOPS Fulwell 73 / BBC Four
GRAYSON PERRY: RITES OF PASSAGE Swan Films / Channel 4
SUPERKIDS: BREAKING AWAY FROM CARE Expectation / Channel 4
SPORT
2018 WORLD CUP QUARTER FINAL: ENGLAND v SWEDEN BBC Sport / BBC One
2018 SIX NATIONS: SCOTLAND v ENGLAND BBC Sport / BBC One
ENGLAND’S TEST CRICKET – COOK’S FAREWELL Sky Sports / Sky Sports Cricket
WINTER OLYMPICS BBC Sport / BBC Two
VIRGIN MEDIA’S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the public)
BODYGUARD Julia Montague Assassinated – World Productions/BBC One
CORONATION STREET Gail’s Monologue on the Suicide of Aidan Connor – ITV Studios/ITV
DOCTOR WHO Rosa Parks, The Doctor and Her Companions Make Sure Historical Moments Remain – BBC Studios/BBC One
KILLING EVE Eve Stabs Villanelle– Sid Gentle Films/BBC One
PETER KAY’S CAR SHARE The Finale – Goodnight Vienna Productions/BBC One
QUEER EYE Tom Completes His Transformation – Scout Productions / ITV Entertainment / Netflix
