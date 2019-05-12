BAFTA TV Awards 2019: ‘Killing Eve’ & ‘Patrick Melrose’ Score Top Awards As Winners Revealed

Killing Eve and Patrick Melrose were the big winners at the BAFTA TV Awards in London.

The BBC America drama, which was created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, took home the best drama series award as well as for Jodie Comer as best actress and Fiona Shaw for best supporting actress. In the main drama category, it beat breakout BBC One terror hit Bodyguard, BBC/Amazon co-pro Informer and Sky sleeper hit Save Me.

Comer, who plays murderous lead Villanelle, beat her Killing Eve co-star Sandra Oh as well as Bodyguard’s Keely Hawes and Mrs Wilson’s Ruth Wilson in the lead actress category. Comer thanked her “inspiration” Waller-Bridge as well as Boardwalk Empire’s Stephen Graham, who helped her out early in her career, and her Nana Frances in the last award of the night.

Shaw, who plays MI6 agent Carolyn Martins, beat Keeley Hawes (Mrs Wilson), Billie Piper (Collateral) and Monica Dolan (A Very English Scandal) to win best supporting actress. She called the role “probably the greatest pleasure of my life” and remarked on Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s “glass shattering genius and wayward imagination.”

Killing Eve’s wins come after BAFTA changed the rules to allow the show to be nominated. Although the cat-and-mouse spy thriller is clearly very British in its tone and its creator, Waller-Bridge, its production company, Sid Gentle Films, one of its leads, Jodie Comer, and many of its exec producers including Sally Woodward Gentle, are British, it was clearly a BBC America commission and was only bought by the BBC, via Endeavor Content, after the AMC Networks-backed broadcaster ordered it.

Benedict Cumberbatch took home the best actor award for Sky/Showtime co-pro Patrick Melrose, which also won for best mini-series. The best actor award marks his first win in the category after six previous attempts, three for Sherlock. He beat A Very English Scandal’s Hugh Grant, Killed By My Debt’s Chance Perdomo and Kiri’s Lucian Msamati in the category. The five-part mini-series, which stars Cumberbatch as the titular Melrose, beat A Very English Scandal, C4/Hulu co-pro Kiri and Mrs Wilson for best mini-series.

“I think I’m going to fall over. I breathe rarefied air but i’m very used to being a bridesmaid, not the bride,” said on stage.

The event took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London this evening in a star-studded bash hosted by Graham Norton.

It was a particularly good night for pay-TV broadcaster Sky, which won for Patrick Melrose, A League of Their Own, Julia Davis’ offbeat comedy Sally4Ever, which is a co-production with HBO, and Succession, which scored best international series.

Black Mirror was unable to score a win for Bandersnatch with BBC Three’s Killed By My Debt winning in the best single drama category.

Viacom’s Channel 5 couldn’t repeat its success at last year’s event, where it picked up its first ever BAFTA award with Cruising with Jane McDonald. This year C5’s Open Heart Surgery: Live, produced by The Garden, was beaten by BBC One’s coverage of the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance for best live event.

Bros doc After The Screaming Stops, produced by The Late Late Show with James Corden producer Fulwell 73 was surprisingly unable to pick up a gong. The feature doc, which has just scored a U.S. distribution deal via Gravitas Ventures, lost out to BBC history doc Suffragettes with Lucy Worsley.

2019 BAFTA TV AWARDS WINNERS (in bold):

DRAMA SERIES

KILLING EVE Sid Gentle Films / BBC One

BODYGUARD World Productions / BBC One

INFORMER Neal Street Productions / BBC One

SAVE ME World Productions / Sky Atlantic

LEADING ACTOR

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH Patrick Melrose – Two Cities / SunnyMarch TV / Little Island Productions / Sky Atlantic

CHANCE PERDOMO Killed By My Debt – BBC Studios: The Documentary Unit / BBC Three

HUGH GRANT A Very English Scandal – Blueprint Pictures / BBC One

LUCIAN MSAMATI Kiri – The Forge Entertainment / Channel 4

LEADING ACTRESS

JODIE COMER Killing Eve – Sid Gentle Films / BBC One

KEELEY HAWES Bodyguard – World Productions / BBC One

RUTH WILSON Mrs Wilson – Snowed-In Productions / BBC One

SANDRA OH Killing Eve – Sid Gentle Films / BBC One

MINI-SERIES

PATRICK MELROSE Two Cities / SunnyMarch TV / Little Island Productions / Sky Atlantic

A VERY ENGLISH SCANDAL Blueprint Pictures / BBC One

KIRI The Forge Entertainment / Channel 4

MRS WILSON Snowed-In Productions / BBC One

SUPPORTING ACTOR

BEN WHISHAW A Very English Scandal – Blueprint Pictures / BBC One

ALEX JENNINGS Unforgotten – Mainstreet Pictures / ITV

KIM BODNIA Killing Eve – Sid Gentle Films / BBC One

STEPHEN GRAHAM Save Me – World Productions / Sky Atlantic

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

FIONA SHAW Killing Eve – Sid Gentle Films / BBC One

BILLIE PIPER Collateral – The Forge Entertainment / BBC Two

KEELEY HAWES Mrs Wilson – Snowed-In Productions / BBC One

MONICA DOLAN A Very English Scandal – Blueprint Pictures / BBC One

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN CPL Productions / Sky One

THE BIG NARSTIE SHOW Expectation Entertainment / Dice Productions / C4

THE LAST LEG Open Mike / Channel 4

WOULD I LIE TO YOU? Zeppotron / BBC One

CURRENT AFFAIRS

MYANMAR’S KILLING FIELDS Evan Williams Productions / Mongoose Pictures / C4

FOOTBALL’S WALL OF SILENCE Al Jazeera English

IRAN UNVEILED: TAKING ON THE AYATOLLAHS Hardcash / ITV

MASSACRE AT BALLYMURPHY Outsider Television / C4

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

LEE MACK Would I Lie To You? – Zeppotron / BBC One

ANTHONY MCPARTLIN, DECLAN DONNELLY Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV Studios / Mitre Television / ITV

DAVID MITCHELL Would I Lie To You? – Zeppotron / BBC One

RACHEL PARRIS The Mash Report – Zeppotron / BBC Two

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT Thames / Syco Production / ITV

ANT & DEC’S SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY ITV Studios / Mitre Television / ITV

MICHAEL McINTYRE’S BIG SHOW Hungry McBear Media / BBC One

STRICTLY COME DANCING BBC Studios / BBC One

FACTUAL SERIES

LOUIS THEROUX’S ALTERED STATES BBC Studios: The Documentary Unit / BBC2

24 HOURS IN A&E The Garden Productions / Channel 4

LIFE AND DEATH ROW: THE MASS EXECUTION BBC Studios: The Doc Unit / BBC3

PRISON Spring Films / Channel 4

FEATURES

WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? Wall to Wall Media / BBC One

GORDON, GINO AND FRED’S ROAD TRIP Studio Ramsay / ITV

THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF Love Productions / Channel 4

MORTIMER & WHITEHOUSE: GONE FISHING Owl Power / BBC Two

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

JESSICA HYNES There She Goes – Merman / BBC Four

DAISY MAY COOPER This Country – BBC Studios / BBC Three

JULIA DAVIS Sally4Ever – Various Artists / Hush Ho Productions / Sky Atlantic

LESLEY MANVILLE Mum – Big Talk Productions / The Money Men / BBC Two

INTERNATIONAL

SUCCESSION HBO Entertainment / Project Zeus / Gary Sanchez / Sky Atlantic

54 HOURS: THE GLADBECK HOSTAGE CRISIS Ziegler Film/ARD Degeto/BBC4

THE HANDMAID’S TALE MGM / Channel 4

REPORTING TRUMP’S FIRST YEAR: THE FOURTH ESTATE Radical Media / BBC2

LIVE EVENT

ROYAL BRITISH LEGION FESTIVAL OF REMEMBRANCE BBC Studios / BBC One

OPEN HEART SURGERY: LIVE The Garden Productions / Channel 5

THE ROYAL WEDDING: PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE BBC Studios / BBC One

STAND UP TO CANCER Fulwell 73 / Channel 4

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

STEVE PEMBERTON Inside No. 9 – BBC Studios / BBC Two

ALEX MACQUEEN Sally4Ever – Various Artists / Hush Ho / Sky Atlantic

JAMIE DEMETRIOU Stath Lets Flats – Roughcut TV / Channel 4

PETER MULLAN Mum – Big Talk Productions / The Money Men / BBC Two

NEWS COVERAGE

CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA UNCOVERED ITN / Channel 4

BULLYING AND HARASSMENT IN THE HOUSE OF COMMONS BBC / BBC2

GMB: ON A KNIFE EDGE ITV Studios Daytime / ITV

GMB: THOMAS MARKLE EXCLUSIVE ITV Studios Daytime / ITV

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

I’M A CELEBRITY…GET ME OUT OF HERE! ITV Studios / ITV

DRAGONS’ DEN BBC Studios / BBC Two

OLD PEOPLE’S HOME FOR 4 YEAR OLDS CPL Productions / Channel 4

THE REAL FULL MONTY: LADIES’ NIGHT Spun Gold TV / ITV

SCRIPTED COMEDY

SALLY4EVER Various Artists / Hush Ho Productions / Sky Atlantic

DERRY GIRLS Hat Trick Productions / Channel 4

MUM Big Talk Productions / The Money Men / BBC Two

STATH LETS FLATS Roughcut TV / Channel 4

SHORT FORM PROGRAMME

MISSED CALL Field Day Productions / Little Dot Studios / Real Stories

BOVRIL PAM (SNATCHES FROM WOMEN’S LIVES) BBC Studios /BBC Four

THE MIND OF HERBERT CLUNKERDUNK Tiger Aspect / BBC iPlayer

WONDERDATE Two Brothers Pictures / BBC iPlayer

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

GUN NO. 6 The Garden Productions / BBC Two

DRIVEN: THE BILLY MONGER STORY Oxford Scientific Films / BBC Three

MY DAD, THE PEACE DEAL AND ME Dragonfly / BBC One

SCHOOL FOR STAMMERERS Shiver / ITV

SINGLE DRAMA

KILLED BY MY DEBT BBC Studios: The Documentary Unit / BBC Three

BANDERSNATCH (BLACK MIRROR) House of Tomorrow / Netflix

CARE LA Productions / BBC One

THROUGH THE GATES (ON THE EDGE) Blacklight TV / Channel 4

SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA

EASTENDERS BBC Studios / BBC One

CASUALTY BBC Studios / BBC One

CORONATION STREET ITV Studios / ITV

HOLLYOAKS Lime Pictures / Channel 4

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

SUFFRAGETTES WITH LUCY WORSLEY Brook Lapping / BBC One

BROS: AFTER THE SCREAMING STOPS Fulwell 73 / BBC Four

GRAYSON PERRY: RITES OF PASSAGE Swan Films / Channel 4

SUPERKIDS: BREAKING AWAY FROM CARE Expectation / Channel 4

SPORT

2018 WORLD CUP QUARTER FINAL: ENGLAND v SWEDEN BBC Sport / BBC One

2018 SIX NATIONS: SCOTLAND v ENGLAND BBC Sport / BBC One

ENGLAND’S TEST CRICKET – COOK’S FAREWELL Sky Sports / Sky Sports Cricket

WINTER OLYMPICS BBC Sport / BBC Two

VIRGIN MEDIA’S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the public)

BODYGUARD Julia Montague Assassinated – World Productions/BBC One

CORONATION STREET Gail’s Monologue on the Suicide of Aidan Connor – ITV Studios/ITV

DOCTOR WHO Rosa Parks, The Doctor and Her Companions Make Sure Historical Moments Remain – BBC Studios/BBC One

KILLING EVE Eve Stabs Villanelle– Sid Gentle Films/BBC One

PETER KAY’S CAR SHARE The Finale – Goodnight Vienna Productions/BBC One

QUEER EYE Tom Completes His Transformation – Scout Productions / ITV Entertainment / Netflix