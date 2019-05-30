BAFTA To Hand Jane Fonda Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award For Excellence In Film

Jane Fonda is to receive the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film at the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards.

The actress, author and activist is to receive the honor from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Los Angeles.

The British Academy Britannia Awards are held on October 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and are BAFTA’s biggest event outside of the UK. They are being streamed live in the U.S. and Canada via Britbox with Done + Dusted producing the ceremony.

Previous honorees include Cate Blanchett, Matt Damon, Jodie Foster and Meryl Streep.

Fonda is currently starring in Netflix’s Grace and Frankie and starred in 2017’s Our Souls at Night with Robert Redford. Her documentary Jane Fonda in Five Acts premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and she has won two Academy Awards, in 1971 for Klute and in 1978 for Coming Home.

Related Story Netflix Replaces Burberry To Promote BAFTA Breakthrough Brits Scheme & Plans Global Expansion

“Jane Fonda is and always has been an unstoppable force on stage, on screen and behind the camera. The legendary actress’s illustrious career has spanned decades and awarded her with numerous accolades for the dozens of characters she has so brilliantly portrayed,” said BAFTA Los Angeles Chair of the Board, Kathryn Busby. “We could not think of a more deserving recipient for this year’s Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film and are looking forward to honoring her outstanding achievements.”