Erik Feig’s Picturestart and Patrick Wachsberger’s Picture Perfect Entertainment are developing, producing and attached to finance the English-language remake of the hit 2017 Thai movie Bad Genius (Chalard Games Goeng).

Eva Anderson has been tapped to write the adaptation of the film which was written and directed by Nattawut Poonpiriya. Jessica Switch and Julia Enescu will oversee for Picturestart.

Picturestart’s adaptation is a high-stakes, high-octane thriller heist about a group of entrepreneurial high school seniors who team up to take down the rigged college admissions system. Rights were secured before the current college admissions scandal broke.

Anderson is a co-EP for USA’s Briarpatch and a consulting producer for AMC’s Dispatches from Elsewhere. She was previously a staff writer and producer for You’re the Worst on FX. She is represented by Reign Agency and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Related Story Surviving The Horrors Of War: Kantemir Balagov Returns To Cannes With 'Beanpole' - Watch

Bad Genius opened on May 3 2017 at the top spot at the Thai box office, and became the highest grossing pic of that year, and also resonated in Asian territories. The movie also won a record-breaking twelve categories at the 27th Suphannahong National Film Awards, as well as multiple awards on the international festival circuit.