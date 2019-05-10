Life Story Of EDM Icon Avicii In Book/Movie Auction

Click to Skip Ad
U.S. based publishers and producers/studios are hot and bothered over an authorized biography of the late Avicii — the electronic dance music name for Tim Bergling — that will be written by Måns Mosesson, celebrated investigative journalist at the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter. He won the Stora journalistpriset (the Swedish equivalent of the Pulitzer prize) in the category “Storyteller of the Year”, Ikarospriset in the category “Reportage of the Year” and Prix Italia in the category “Best Documentary.” Niclas Salomonsson has just sold the Swedish publishing rights to Albert Bonniers in a seven-figure deal, and as of today, the book is out to 40 countries across the globe.

Avicii is likened to EDM what Eminem is to hip hop or Kurt Cobain to grunge. He was widely considered one of the best in his trade, who brought EDM onto the mainstream scene. He struggled with demons though, and committed suicide at 28 last year. He was about finished with what would become his last album and one of the best works of his career: Tim. The first single, SOS, of the now completed album was released on April 10th, and has since been streamed more than 75 million times. It is currently No. 5 on the global Spotify chart. The full album will be released on June 6th.

WME is brokering all this, including an auction for movie rights. Avicii’s family has launched the Tim Bergling Foundation in his honor, to raise money and awareness for mental health and suicide prevention, and focus on Bergling passion issues like climate change, development assistance, and the conservation of nature and endangered species. The family will donate net proceeds from its share of the book and movie to the foundation.

