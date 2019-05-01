‘Avengers: Endgame’ $33M+ Tuesday Is Best For Disney MCU

Avengers: Endgame‘s chalked up an estimated $33.4M yesterday, which is the best Tuesday result for any Disney Marvel Cinematic Universe release, besting last year’s Avengers: Infinity War ($23.4M).

Among all Tuesdays, Endgame ranks third behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($37.3M, Dec. 22, 2015) and Sony’s 2012 The Amazing Spider-Man ($35M, July 3, 2012). Disney files their box office figures later in the morning and they’re often a few bucks higher or lower than what rivals see this early. Yesterday Disney reported Endgame‘s Monday at $36.8M (below the industry’s $37M+), still the third best ever behind Black Panther and Force Awakens’ which made $40.1M apiece. Running stateside total for Endgame stands at $427.38M.

Many expect the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed movie to surpass Force Awakens second weekend record of $149.2M by Sunday. It took Force Awakens ten days to cross $500M, and Endgame should beat that record in an eight or nine day span, meaning either Friday or Saturday.

Some analysts are expecting Endgame to hit $2B worldwide this Sunday, but still believe it will not click past Avatar to become the highest grossing pic of all-time with $2.78B. U.S./Canada is poised to do $800M, while China looks like $600M. But the rest of the world would have to earn $1.5B, and the thought is that the rest of the world won’t over-index to push Endgame past Avatar. Even if U.S/Canada is $100M higher, Endgame will have a challenge beating Avatar in key Euro territories, i.e. Germany ($162.3M), France ($175.6M), Russia ($117M) and even Japan ($172M).

Yesterday, in Endgame‘s sixth day of release, the pic pushed Disney’s MCU (which counts 22 titles) past the $20B mark.