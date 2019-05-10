‘Avengers: Endgame’: Tom Holland Pre-Film Message & Post-Film ‘Spider-Man’ Trailer Added To Screenings

Moviegoers who attend screenings of Avengers: Endgame this weekend will see something new: a pre-film message from Tom Holland encouraging them to stick around after the movie to see the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, the July 2 release that picks up the narrative thread after Endgame’s momentous events.

Avengers: Endgame broke from Marvel Studios tradition when it arrived in theaters without a post-credit scene. Those after-film clips have been a Marvel hallmark that tantalized fans with mysterious figures or cryptic glimpses of secret corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now that coda role is being fulfilled in a different way by a full-length trailer — and footage from Far From Home scenes that directly address the life-and-death plot developments of Endgame.

The Sony Columbia Pictures release Spider-Man: Far From Home may be a sleek, state-of-the-art superhero film but it will be connecting with some venerable Hollywood heritage by taking the rare post-film promo position. That’s because trailers earned their name because they were spliced on to the end of film reels and screened after features as “trailing” previews of upcoming releases. Audiences rarely stuck around in volume so somebody had the bright idea of flipping the promos to the front end of feature presentations. The new practice became the standard but the original name stuck as a misnomer.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and pre-film message begin with screenings tonight of Avengers: Endgame, which has been enjoying a historic box office run.

The new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home was released Monday and became the biggest digital launch in the history of Sony Pictures Entertainment with 135.2 million views in 24 hours. It was distinctive, too, in that it came with a spoiler warning from charismatic franchise star Holland, who, ironically, is notorious among his Marvel superhero acting ensemble as a bad keeps of plot secrets. Spoilers and secrecy have been a watchword of the Endgame release despite some notable scofflaws.

The Columbia Pictures franchise starring Holland as Spider-Man already held Sony’s 24-hour record (130 million views) set in January by the Far From Home teaser trailer. The three biggest trailer launches in Hollywood history all belong to Disney: Avengers: Endgame (289 million) and Avengers: Infinity War (236 million) from Marvel Studios, followed by The Lion King (224.6 million).

Far from Home, directed by Jon Watts, opens July 2. Written by McKenna & Erik Sommers. Based on the Marvel Comics character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Thomas M. Hammel, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Rachel O’Connor, Stan Lee, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach serve as executive producers. The film stars Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, Martin Starr, with Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio.