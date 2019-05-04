‘Avengers: Endgame’ Hammers Past $1.9B Global Through Friday, Will Cross $2B Today; Bests ‘Infinity War’ Overseas – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame has moved up the offshore chart again, overtaking Avengers: Infinity War as the No. 3 highest grossing movie ever at the international box office. Friday’s overseas take was $88.2M, lifting the running cume to $1.4B. With the domestic Friday included, Endgame has a global total of $1,914.5M as it hammers its way to crossing the $2B mark by the end of today.

Already through Thursday, Endgame became the No. 5 highest grossing global movie of all time, having passed Jurassic World. The next films the assembled Avengers have in their sights on the worldwide chart are Infinity War and Star Wars: The Force Awakens which will likely be toppled through Sunday. Internationally, Endgame is looking to soon dunk Titanic and become the No. 2 film ever overseas.

Not included in the above Friday figures is the Saturday China estimate which is coming in around $21M. That’s a 41% drop from Friday and a 74% drop from last Saturday which was heavily frontloaded. In both cases, the Saturdays fall ahead of a workday Sunday which is intended to make up for the extended holiday period the market had this week. The local cume with Saturday’s estimate is $568.4M. Ticketing platform Maoyan continues to jockey its ultimate projection, today landing on RMB 4.08 ($606M).

