‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Joe & Anthony Russo Introduce Next Film ‘Cherry’ To Buyers At Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: What a time to shop a movie on the Croisette. As their film Avengers: Endgame surpasses James Cameron’s Titanic for the second highest grossing film of all time, with Cameron’s all time champ Avatar in sight, Joe & Anthony Russo have firmed plans to come to Cannes next Thursday to introduce Cherry. That is the next film they’ll direct, with Spider-Man‘s Tom Holland playing the lead role.

The drama is a whole lot different kind of film than Endgame. Instead of a superhero, Holland will play a tragic character based upon Nico Walker, who authored the novel based on his own infamous exploits. He’s a former Army medic who returned from Iraq with extreme un-diagnosed PTSD, fell into opioid addiction and began robbing banks.

Endeavor Content will broker the world territories on the film. It was scripted by Jessica Goldberg, who was set after the Russo Brothers’ AGBO paid $1 million in an auction for the book by Walker, who remains behind bars in Kentucky. Joe Russo will be at the event to be held in the Grand Ballroom of the Carlton, while Anthony Russo and likely Tom Holland will appear through Skype, along with footage and background material. There will also be an audio message from Walker.

Cherry is a break from the superhero grind for the Russos, whose last four Captain America and Avengers installments have grossed a collective $6.2 billion and counting, over the past seven years. Their ambition to make Cherry is personal: like Walker, they hail from Cleveland, and they have seen friends fall into the grip of the opioid epidemic as Walker did.