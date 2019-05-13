‘Avengers: Endgame’s Joe & Anthony Russo To Produce Chris Hemsworth-Tiffany Haddish Comedy ‘Down Under Cover:’ Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Joe & Anthony Russo are re-teaming with Chris Hemsworth. The Avengers: Endgame directors have committed to produce Down Under Cover, the comedy that teams Hemsworth with Girls Trip‘s Tiffany Haddish on a two-hander buddy cop action comedy that is being mounted in the spirit of films like 48 Hours, Rush Hour and The Heat. They’ll produce under their AGBO banner.

CAA Media Finance is brokering the domestic deal, and sources said there are already four strong offers on the table, before the market gets underway at Cannes. It figures to be one of the splashiest deals to be made on the Croisette. FilmNation, which is handling international sales, is getting the same heightened interest. Script is by Peter Hoare.

In Down Under Cover, Hemsworth will play a detective who goes undercover to crack a series of baffling casino heists in which the prime suspects are a troupe of Australian male erotic dancers. He’s forced to take the partner no one else will — Haddish’s character, a lone wolf who does things only one way: hers. Together they have to work as an unlikely duo to solve the crime of their careers. The Russos are already planning to make a splash on the Croisette Thursday in the Grand Ballroom at the Carlton Hotel to discuss Cherry, their next directing project that will star Tom Holland.

The Russo brothers –whose comedy credits include Arrested Development, Community and Larry Charles’ Dangerous World Of Comedy –join Thematic Entertainment — the production shingle hatched by Hemsworth, John Finemore, James Hoppe and Ben Grayson — and Haddish as producers of Down Under Cover.