‘Avengers: Endgame’ Rockets Past $1B Overseas & $1.48B Global Through Tuesday; Has Banner Wednesday In China To Top All Hollywood Pics

WEDNESDAY UPDATE, Refresh for latest…: The hits just keep coming for Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame which grossed another $105.3M at the international box office on Tuesday. This propels the heroes across the $1B mark overseas to $1.054B. Globally, Tony, Cap and the crew are at $1,480.9M through yesterday.

Not included in the above, Endgame had a banner day today in China where the May 1 holiday contributed a staggering estimate of $74M (RMB 500M). This lifts the cume there to $463M (RMB 3.1B) and overtakes The Fate Of The Furious’ previous record as the No. 1 import ever in the market.

MORE…

TUESDAY UPDATE, writethru: Assembling a further $82.2M in 55 material offshore markets on Monday, Avengers: Endgame has now rushed across the $900M milestone at the international box office. That’s in less than a week of play as it careens towards $1B overseas through today. The updated offshore total through Monday is $948.7M for $1,342.6M global. With those otherworldly figures, Disney also set a hattrick of new studio benchmarks for 2019, crossing $1B domestic ($1.011B), $2B international ($2.278B) and $3B global ($3.289B) on Monday. The group of 22 MCU movies will also today cross $20B in worldwide box office.

Related Story 'Avengers: Endgame' $33M+ Tuesday Is Best For Disney MCU

Endgame has further shot up to the No. 10 position on the all-time global charts, zooming past The Fate Of The Furious ($1.236B), Incredibles 2 ($1.243B), Beauty And The Beast ($1.264B), Frozen ($1.277B), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ($1.31B), Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($1.333B) and Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows ($1.342B). Internationally, the Anthony and Joe Russo-helmed Endgame is now the No. 9 film of all time.

The only market that did not bow over the record-shattering launch session was Russia which, natch, also set a new benchmark on Monday. With $7.8M, this is the biggest opening day ever there and is 59% above Avengers: Infinity War which debuted on a Thursday.

Overall, Endgame’s international Monday haul is equivalent to 13% of the opening weekend. That’s lower than what Infinity War did on its first Monday which was 19%. However, last year the Monday was April 30 which led into the May 1 holiday in many offshore markets meaning some folks would have had the Monday off in 2018.

Not included in the totals above is China’s Tuesday which is estimated at $37.3M (RMB 250M), lifting the local cume to $386.4M. It will overtake The Fate Of The Furious as the No. 1 Hollywood movie ever in the market tomorrow.

Chinese ticketing platform Maoyan has also increased its lifetime prediction on the Disney/Marvel marvel, now projecting a jaw-dropping RMB 4.08B ($606M) locally. Should this Avengers series-ender ultimately cross the RMB 4B threshold, it would become only the third film ever to do so, behind homegrown hits Wolf Warrior 2 and The Wandering Earth.

Wednesday in China kicks off an extended four-day holiday leading into the weekend where Sunday May 5 is a workday. Elsewhere, the May 1 holiday will be a factor in several key markets throughout Europe as well as Latin America and Asia Pacific. Japan is celebrating Golden Week.

The Top 10 markets through Monday are: China ($349.1M), UK ($60.7M), Korea ($50.7M), Mexico ($35.8M), Australia ($33.5M), India ($32M), Brazil ($30.2M), Germany ($28.8M), France ($26.9M) and Italy ($20.7M).