‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoils Thursday Night For ‘Long Shot’, ‘UglyDolls’ & ‘The Intruder’ With $21M+ Haul

This weekend, three wide entries will encounter the behemoth second weekend of Avengers: Endgame which is expected to surpass Star Wars: The Force Awakens second weekend record of $149.2M. Even though these pics are attempts at counter-programming the tentpole in the market, it’s clear that Endgame is already doing damage with an estimated $21.7M Thursday to the $660K made by Lionsgate’s Seth Rogen-Charlize Theron screwball comedy Long Shot at 2,500 theaters and the very low $300K made by STXfilms’ stab at animation, UglyDolls at 2,250.

Screen Gems’ $5M thriller The Intruder which is vying for African American audiences stayed tough with an $865K preview last night from 5PM showtimes at 2,073 theaters. Sony is seeing $9M, but don’t be surprised if it goes higher. Long Shot has the best reviews of the three at 83% Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and the hope here by Lionsgate is that the film legs out –Rogen pics apparently have a 3.5x multiple off their opening. A $15M would be so sweet, but some are thinking it’s more in the $9M-$11M range. Long Shot plays at 3,230 theaters starting today.

Tracking has UglyDolls between a $12M-$14M opening. Thursday nights when school is in session isn’t a primetime for a hand-holder film that skews toward young girls (ComScore reports only 1% K-12 off); it’s a matinee play. As such UglyDolls’ Thursday night which began around 5PM is lower than Emoji Movie ($900K during summer) and Sony’s Angry Birds ($800K). UglyDolls Thursday night isn’t that far from Smurfs: Lost Village ($375K) which opened in early April 2017 to $13.2M and ended its run at $45M. Critics hated all three movies with UglyDolls at a 31% Rotten RT score. STX says the pic before P&A cost $45M net on their foray into franchise animation, a qualified Chinese co-production with Alibaba Pictures (which means a 40% rental, not 25%-27% rental out of China). We’ve heard the production cost is in the low $50M net range, but more on that later.

Endgame, currently has $474M, and is expected to cross $500M today in its eighth day of release, which will beat Force Awakens‘ 10 day record to that milestone.

