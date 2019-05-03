‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoils Thursday Night For ‘Long Shot’, ‘UglyDolls’ & ‘The Intruder’ With $21M+ Haul

This weekend, three wide entries will encounter the behemoth second weekend of Avengers: Endgame which is expected to surpass Star Wars: The Force Awakens second weekend record of $149.2M. Even though these pics are attempts at counter-programming the tentpole in the market, it’s clear that Endgame is already doing damage with an estimated $21.7M Thursday to the $660K made by Lionsgate’s Seth Rogen-Charlize Theron screwball comedy Long Shot at 2,500 theaters and the very low $300K made by STXfilms’ stab at animation, UglyDolls at 2,250.
Screen Gems’ $5M thriller The Intruder which is vying for African American audiences stayed tough with an $865K preview last night from 5PM showtimes at 2,073 theaters. Sony is seeing $9M, but don’t be surprised if it goes higher. Long Shot has the best reviews of the three at 83% Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and the hope here by Lionsgate is that the film legs out –Rogen pics apparently have a 3.5x multiple off their opening. A $15M would be so sweet, but some are thinking it’s more in the $9M-$11M range. Long Shot plays at 3,230 theaters starting today.
Related Story
'Avengers: Endgame' Opening-Night Audience In OC Warned Of Measles Risk
Tracking has UglyDolls between a $12M-$14M opening. Thursday nights when school is in session isn’t a primetime for a hand-holder film that skews toward young girls (ComScore reports only 1% K-12 off); it’s a matinee play. As such UglyDolls’ Thursday night which began around 5PM is lower than Emoji Movie ($900K during summer) and Sony’s Angry Birds ($800K). UglyDolls Thursday night isn’t that far from Smurfs: Lost Village ($375K) which opened in early April 2017 to $13.2M and ended its run at $45M. Critics hated all three movies with UglyDolls at a 31% Rotten RT score. STX says the pic before P&A cost $45M net on their foray into franchise animation, a qualified Chinese co-production with Alibaba Pictures (which means a 40% rental, not 25%-27% rental out of China). We’ve heard the production cost is in the low $50M net range, but more on that later.
Endgame, currently has $474M, and is expected to cross $500M today in its eighth day of release, which will beat Force Awakens‘ 10 day record to that milestone.
MORE….
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.