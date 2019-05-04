YouTube Star Austin Jones Sentenced For Soliciting Minors For Explicit Videos

A popular YouTube singer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for soliciting sexually explicit videos from his teenaged female fans.

Austin Jones, age 26, built a strong following by singing a cappella covers of pop hits and had done well in concert tours. But in 2017, he was arrested and charged with two counts of production of child pornography.

The youthful-looking Jones confessed to asking six underage girls to make pornographic videos of themselves and send them to him as a way to prove they were true fans, according to a plea agreement. The girls were as young as 14.