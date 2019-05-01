ATX Television Festival Sets ‘The League’ Reunion; Adds ‘Veronica Mars’ And ‘City On A Hill’ Guests

EXCLUSIVE: The eighth season of the ATX Television Festival continues to add to its extensive slate of programming with a reunion of the FX comedy The League. The fest, which takes place in Austin June 6-9, also announced guests for the previously announced panel for Hulu’s Veronica Mars as well as the closing night screening for City on a Hill.

The League’ s creators/directors/executive producers Jeff Schaffer and Jackie Marcus Schaffer, as well as stars Paul Scheer, Nick Kroll, Stephen Rannazzisi and Jason Mantzoukas, are set to reunite at ATX for some fun conversation about the FX semi-improvised comedy about a group of old friends and their competitive fantasy football. The FX series ran for seven season and 2019 marks ten years since the series premiere.

The panel for Hulu’s upcoming Veronica Mars revival will include creator/executive producer Rob Thomas as well as original stars from the series Enrico Colantoni and Jason Dohring. The highly-anticipated fourth season picks up after the events of the crowd-funded film continuation. Additional panelists will be announced at a later date.

The closing night screening of Showtime’s drama City on a Hill will feature a Q&A panel conversation with executive producer/showrunner Tom Fontana, creator/executive producer Chuck MacLean, executive producer Jennifer Todd, co-executive producer/star Kevin Bacon, and cast members Aldis Hodge, Mark O’Brien, and Jill Hennessy. Set in early ‘90s Boston, where racism is endemic and crime is widespread, the series follows an unlikely – and obligatory – alliance between renowned FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Bacon) and Assistant District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge). City on a Hill will premiere Sunday, June 16 at 9 pm ET/PT.