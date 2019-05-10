Atom Tickets Teams With Hispanic Entertainment Ticketing Service Ticketón

Atom Tickets announced today that they are partnering with Ticketón, the most popular event ticketing company in the United States for the Hispanic market. The popular social movie ticketing app power movie ticketing on Ticketón site.

Ticketón currently sells hundreds of thousands of tickets to live entertainment events across the country with over 200 active events at any time. With the partnership, Ticketón users will now be able to browse movie showtimes, buy movie tickets and pre-order concessions — just like the Atom Tickets app. The free Atom Tickets app and website provide relevant reviews, trailers and synopses to help moviegoers make the best decision on what to see.

Offering movie tickets aligns with their core audience interests and complement the company’s existing line-up of live events, which includes sports and music concerts. The move for Atom Tickets to team up with Ticketón is a wise movie considering Latinos represent 18% of the total U.S. population, and over-index for moviegoing, comprising 24% of frequent moviegoers, according to the Motion Picture Association of America. In addition, Latino audiences also have the highest rate of moviegoing among ethnic groups in the U.S.

“Partnering with Atom is a very important step to the continued growth of our service offering,” said Fernando Orvañanos, Partner at Ticketón. “We aim to be the leading one-stop shop for the growing Hispanic entertainment seekers in the United States. Our consumers will now be able to find their live events and theatrical options at a single location and under the Ticketón brand, which has gained the trust of that community.”

“We’re thrilled to power movie ticketing on Ticketón’s site in part because our companies share the same goal of bringing convenience and entertainment to consumers,” said Chris Brucia, Head of Product, Atom Tickets. “We are also excited to expose our service to more Latinos who we know make up a significant portion of movie fans. We’re confident that they will enjoy the Atom experience and features.”