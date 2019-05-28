Atom Tickets Expands Exhibitor Footprint To 26K+ Screens With Cinemark Partnership

Atom Tickets announced this morning that they’ve added Cinemark, the third largest U.S. exhibitor, to its social movie-ticket app, taking its exhibition swath to 26K-plus screens.

Starting mid-summer, Atom Tickets users will be able to purchase movie tickets at Cinemark’s 340 U.S. locations (4,5K screens). The new partnership expands Atom into such markets as Dallas, Houston, San Francisco, Sacramento and Denver.

Cinemark joins Atom Tickets’ list of theater partners including AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, Harkins Theatres, National Amusements’ Showcase Cinemas, CMX Cinemas, Landmark Cinemas of Canada, Studio Movie Grill, Malco Theatres, Landmark Theatres, ArcLight Cinemas, and Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres, among others. In total, Atom’s movie ticket platform has access to 60 leading exhibitors, including seven of the top ten U.S. exhibitors.

Those buying movie tickets on the Atom website or app can reserve seats in advance to any movie for themselves and their guests; invite friends via contacts; quickly check-in at the multiplex using a mobile device, in sum eliminating the need for paper tickets.

“We’re thrilled to have Cinemark as our newest exhibitor partner to satisfy the significant consumer demand for this chain of theatres on the Atom platform. We know this partnership will deliver an even better user experience when hundreds of Cinemark locations appear in the Atom app,” said Matthew Bakal, Chairman and Co-Founder of Atom Tickets. “Cinemark is an innovative leader in the exhibition industry and we’re excited to partner with them to grow their audience and attract more guests with digital ticketing.”

“Our first priority is to make purchasing tickets as seamless as possible for our guests,” said Mark Zoradi, CEO, Cinemark. “Through our partnership with Atom Tickets, Cinemark’s customers will now have even more opportunities to easily access tickets to every must-see movie.”

In the two years since Atom Tickets has launched, they’ve racked up 6M monthly unique visitors to their app and web with 80% of its web audience unduplicated from any other leading movie ticketing site (this is according to a ComScore April report).