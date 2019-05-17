Ashley Massaro Dead: ‘Survivor: China’ Contestant And WWE Raw Diva Winner Was 39

WWE star Ashley Massaro, who won the league’s “Raw Diva Search” TV show in 2005 and later appeared on “Survivor: China,” died Thursday in Suffolk County, New York. She was 39 and the cause of death has not been determined, although police have said it appears not to be criminally related.

Responders were called to her home on Thursday morning and she was transported to a nearby hospital, where she died. An autopsy will be performed to specify the cause of death.

Massaro won the WWE’s Raw Diva Search in 2005, winning a one-year, $250,000 contract. She ended her stint with the WWE in 2008. She competed at two WrestleManias, once for the women’s championship against Melina in 2007, and served as a valet for WWE tag team champions Paul London and Brian Kendrick.

The WWE said in a statement that “We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro. She performed in WWE from 2005-2008 and was beloved by her fellow Superstars and fans around the world. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends.”

Massaro later was a contestant on “Survivor: China” in 2007, but was voted off on the second episode of that show. That year, she was also on the April 2007 cover of Playboy Magazine.