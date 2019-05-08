Ashleigh Murray’s ‘Riverdale’ Exit Confirmed After ‘Katy Keene’ Series Pickup

It’s official. Ashleigh Murray is leaving Riverdale. It was always planned that Murray, who plays singer-songwriter Josie McCoy on the hit CW series, would be exiting if spinoff pilot Katy Keene, in which she is cast as a co-lead, was picked up. With today’s series order by the CW, that is now confirmed.

Katy Keene hails from Riverdale creator/executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros TV. The series is set in a timeless New York City, as enchanting as Riverdale is moody, where aspiring fashion designer Katy Keene (Lucy Hale) meets Josie McCoy (Murray), fresh off the bus to chase her musical dreams. Their world is populated with kindred-spirit starving artists, including mysterious socialite Pepper Smith (Julie Chan) and Broadway-bound performer Jorge Lopez – and his drag queen alter ego, Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp). While their climb to the top is rife with obstacles, this found family will stop at nothing to see their names in lights.

Katy Keene is executive produced by Aguirre-Sacasa, Michael Grassi, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Archie Comics CEO and Publisher Jon Goldwater. Maggie Kiley directs and executive produces. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.