‘Halloween’ Star Scout Taylor-Compton To Lead Feature Thriller ‘Ash & Bone’

EXCLUSIVE: Scout Taylor-Compton, who starred as Laurie Strode in Rob Zombie’s 2007 reboot of Halloween and its 2009 sequel, is to star in thriller Ash and Bone.

Taylor-Compton, who also starred in long-running series Nashville, will feature in the film, directed by Harley Wallen (Betrayed) and written by Bret Miller (Some Are Born), alongside Mel Novak (Game of Death).

The film, which is produced by Painted Creek Productions, Cama Productions and Auburn Moon, is an urban legend thriller. Cassie Vanderbilt, played by Angelina Danielle Cama (Abeyance) is a rebellious teen whose wild streak escalates as her caring father Lucas, played by Wallen, decides to take her and his new wife Sarah, played by Kaiti Wallen (Snapshot), out of the city for some bonding and quality time together. But after Cassie crosses the infamous McKinley family, played by Jimmy Doom and Erika Hoveland, it becomes clear that sometimes danger lies hidden in the weeds, ready to strike at any moment.

Taylor-Compton plays Anna, the local young woman who gets sucked into a bit of a dare to check out on the infamous McKinleys. Novak plays Louie the bartender who has seen and heard it all. Calhoun Koenig (Law & Order SVU) and Shane Hagedorn (Wild Faith) round out the cast.

Ash and Bone begins shooting later this month in Lake Orion, Michigan. Annett Cama exec producers and Nancy Oeswein is assistant producer.

Wallen said, “I am incredibly excited, I feel I have all the ingredients to make a film that can catch fire, I loved working with Scout the first time around and I know how excited we both are to sink our teeth into this story.”

Taylor-Compton is repped by Gersh and Luber Roklin Management.